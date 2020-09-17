About People

85TH BIRTHDAY - Chelsea Licht of Oil City will celebrate her 85th birthday on Friday. She was married to the late Charles Licht and the late Carmen Rizzo. She is retired from the Franklin Hospital where she worked in the central supply department. Chelsea has five children, Maria Koman and her husband, Michael, of Oil City, Carrie Wusylko and her husband, William, of Pompano Beach Florida, Susan Smith and her husband, Gene, of Mentor Ohio, Joseph Rizzo and his wife, Susan, of Kittanning, and John Rizzo and his wife, Shirley of Oil City. She has eight grandchildren, Quinn Vogt and her husband, Aaron, Chrissy Levinson and her husband, Joshua, Alex Wusylko, Jamie Smith, Justin Smith and his wife, Angela, Ben Rizzo and his wife, Mindy, Aaron Rizzo and Carley Rizzo. Eight great-grandchildren complete her family. Cards may be sent to Chelsea at 304 Ahrensville Road, Oil City, 16301.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Shippenville man's death ruled homicide
-
Man suffers fatal injury in Oil City crash
-
Man, woman face charges in UPMC Northwest incident
-
Oilers trounce Knights
-
Hitting the trail
-
Service groups put forth volunteer effort
-
OC man charged for assaulting two officers
-
Many cupboards bare
-
Judge rules state's pandemic restrictions unconstitutional
-
Season kicks off