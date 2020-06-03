GRADUATES - Abigail Gonzales, daughter of former Oil City resident Jeff Gonzales and his wife, Kelly, graduated from New Castle High School. She will attend Youngstown State University. Abigail is the granddaughter of Gregory Gonzales of Oil City and the late Kathy Gonzales.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango, Clarion counties have new virus cases
-
OC woman's body pulled from Sage Run
-
No pool in OC
-
3rd person charged in drug death of OC man
-
Woman flown to hospital after crash
-
Titusville man accused of raping girl, 17
-
Hair care spots, restaurants back in business
-
Wolf spells out green guidance
-
Oil City man accused of assaulting 3 people
-
Heritage Festival to go on, but with changes