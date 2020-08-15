FEATURED - Oil City native Tim Linch, now of Virginia, was featured in an Aug. 11 article in The Washington Post about the success of stores like Tractor Supply Co. in the wake of a pandemic that has caused many kinds of businesses to shutter their doors. Linch, who is the son of Kenneth and Judy Linch of Oil City, manages a Tractor Supply store near Leesburg, Virginia. He is a 1987 graduate of Oil City High School.
