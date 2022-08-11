About People

APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Rosen serves as treasurer and Bakker is secretary. Others on the board include Judy Etzel, Pat Gavin, David Mayer, Paula McElhaney and Cinda Richards.
- From staff reports
-
It might not be called Cookie Daze any longer, but Rimersburg will hold its Community Days celebration Saturday and Sunday.
APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT will do seal coat projects on various roadways in southeastern Venango County, starting today.
Cranberry Class of 1960
Scholarships
- From staff reports
-
A new dance studio has opened in Franklin.
Aug. 11, 2000
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, which follows two consecutive reporting periods of increases.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County chapter of the Riders Advocating Against Child Abuse (RAACA) had a cool idea to help children who have been abused.
Clarion Democrats open election headquarters
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion area has a need for emergency medical technicians and PennWest Clarion is lending some of its space so EMT students can be trained in a state-of-the-art facility.
- From staff reports
-
The Innovation Institute for Tomorrow, a Franklin-based education nonprofit entity, has received a $25,000 grant through the McElhattan Foundation.
Aug. 10, 2000
Emmalyn Violet O’Neil, daughter of Alysha O’Neil of Rockland and the late Kelly O’Neil, will celebrate her first birthday today.
- From staff reports
-
State police are continuing to search for a missing Crawford County woman who was last seen about three weeks ago in the Conneaut Lake area.
Porter
SCHOLARSHIPS — Mia Gourley, a 2022 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and Darcie Maul, a 2022 graduate of West Forest High School, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Clarion Hospital Foundation to pursue their education through the nursing program at Penn West Clarion (form…
Manuel and Mary Nazario of Cranberry will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.
Bill and Denise Miller of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Oil City TOPS
Aug. 9, 2000
- From staff reports
-
The 2022 finalists of the Oil Region Alliance Outdoor Recreation Business Plan Contest have been selected by a panel of judges.
Dean’s List
Aug. 8, 2000
Monday, Aug. 8
- From staff reports
-
The City of Oil City is reminding residents to properly dispose of wipes so as to avoid clogging sewage lines.
RECOGNIZED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 34 in Pennsylvania. The list is composed of 1,000 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40 with at le…
- From staff reports
-
Beaver Township Schools
- From staff reports
-
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that changes to regulations in Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act took effect Friday.
Aug. 7, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Several members of the Venango County, Pennsylvania Senior Environmental Corps (VenangoPaSEC) conducted a stream study along Shull Run in southern Venango County near Rockland.
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled line painting for next week in Forest County, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather permitting, which is expected to take place on various roadways.
- From staff reports
-
The Franklin Area School District (FASD) is updating its cyberschool for the 2022-23 school year. This year, the program will offer live classes.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Main Street Program’s “Music on the Square” outdoor concert series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Town Square, featuring the Route 8 Band.
- From staff reports
-
Wesley Grange will host an open house at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the grange hall, located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville.
Aug. 5, 2000
- From staff reports
-
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation of one-room and two-room schoolhouses of the past at their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the History Center at the corner of Broad and Lafayette Streets in New Bethlehem.
- From staff reports
-
The Valley Grove School District will hold registration for students who need to enroll for the 2022-23 school year Monday, Aug. 15, to Thursday, Aug. 18, and Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer for chamber members from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Foxburg.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Update: Man dies in 'officer involved shooting'
-
Ashton Kutcher reveals that ‘super rare’ disease took his hearing, vision and balance
-
Police release details on Knox-area gunfire
-
Man dies in 'officer involved shooting'
-
Mercedes driver involved in 13 prior wrecks before crash that killed 5, DA says
-
Mercedes driver arrested in fiery LA crash that killed 5
-
Help available for fuel, utility bills
-
Venango Catholic Schools president headed to Erie
-
Gubernatorial hopeful Mastriano wants freedom 'for our children'
-
Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Beagles For Sale - 1 2-yr. old female & 1 3-mth old m…
Franklin - 1320 Rocky Grove Ave. Friday Aug. 12th 9am-? B…
Rocky Grove, 806 Fern Ave. Fri. & Sat., Aug. 12-13, 9…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches - John Boy, SunHi, Bounty & Lo…
Thank you to the good Samaritan who turned my keys in to …
Found petite blond pit bull on 5th Ave. Clarion Tues Aug.…
Found silver u shaped earring at Giant Eagle parking lot …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Football season is here
-
Wilber: USA's secret weapon
-
Cooper named Golden Eagles' interim coach
-
Ashley steps down as Clarion coach
-
Who is an 'outdoorsman'? The answer may surprise
-
Sports Mailbag
-
Oil City stars blast FLAG, 20-10
-
DuBois' 12U all-stars capture Section 1 baseball title
-
Championship battles heating up at Tri-City
-
Chasing their dreams
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 6
-
Police and Fire - Aug. 8
-
Woman accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from another woman
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 5
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 9
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 10
-
Man accused of shooting at police still at large
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 4
-
Police release details on Knox-area gunfire
-
OC man accused of assault against woman and 2 men