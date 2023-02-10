About People

CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home), Janine Strohm (Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library), and Thomas Troutman (The House of Healing Wellness Center). Jackie Torkeo (Colors of the Forest RV Resort & Campground) was re-elected to a second term on the board.
Feb. 10, 2001
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Retired municipal vehicles usually take a one-way trip to the junkyard, but that isn’t the strange journey of Cranberry Township’s Caterpillar road grader.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
A new business offering tarot reading services and metaphysical and witchcraft supplies has opened in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will open its 2023 season with a chamber music program at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in Lincoln Hall in Foxburg. The program will feature world-class artist David Allen Wehr.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Franklin City Council members approved several streets for paving funded by liquid fuels money at the panel’s monthly meeting this week.
The following students at Union High School have been named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Lawrence “Pat” Gibbons of Seneca. The article was submitted by his family.)
- From staff reports
-
“Mamma Mia!” will be performed by the Lakeview High School theatre department at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 9 and 10, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the high school.
- From staff reports
-
Several local senior citizen driver improvement courses will be held in the coming months.
Dean's list
Feb. 9, 2001
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Knox native has been endorsed by the state Republican Party for a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court.
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at Saint Stephen School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Graduates
Franklin Days snowbirds
Barrow Card Party
- From staff reports
-
A new bridge club, The Bridge Buddies, has been formed and is looking to expand its membership.
- From staff reports
-
The steering committee for the Redbank Valley High School reunion that will be held July 8 at Redbank Municipal Park (Alcola Park) held its second organizational meeting with representatives from nine classes attending — 1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1980.
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the second-quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
More than 280 Pennsylvania 4-H youth gathered to network and enhance their leadership skills during the state 4-H Leadership Conference over the weekend in State College.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism is accepting nominations through March 31 for its Historic Preservation Awards.
- From staff reports
-
Pennsylvania Western University (Clarion, California, Edinboro) is hosting a series of virtual events this month honoring the legacies, accomplishments and struggles of African Americans throughout history.
- From staff reports
-
Good Hope Christian Preschool will offer a full day preschool class in the fall.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, where prospective students can learn more about the academic programs and training offered at the campus.
Feb. 8, 2001
Franklin native Ashley Smith has announced her candidacy for a Franklin City Council seat representing the 2nd District.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Klapec Trucking Co. is the Chamber’s 2022 Business of the Year and the Oil Region Library Association is the Community Partner in Business for 2022.
- From staff reports
-
The 27th annual public meeting of the Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Billy’s Restaurant in Oil City.
Thursday, Feb. 9
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Dean’s List
