About People

WINNERS - Nate Amon and Rick Walkeo were winners in a photography contest and fundraising project conducted by the Franklin Public Library. Community members were asked to submit photos for the contest with their entry fees being earmarked for library use. Then library patrons were allowed to vote for their favorite photos from Nov. 21-30. Amon won the junior division and Walkeo won the adult division.
90th BIRTHDAY - Barbara McCormick of Cooperstown will mark her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Cards may be sent to her at 4912 State Route 417, Cooperstown, Pa., 16317.