BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays next month. They include Betty George and Dorothy Whitehill, both on Oct. 2; Carol Grove, Oct.. 10; Norma Sandord, Oct. 15; and Don Orr, Oct. 28. Cards may be sent to the residents, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.
Most Viewed Articles
-
1 person killed in Rockland Township crash
-
Victim of fatal crash in Rockland identified
-
Woman accused of endangering children in 'deplorable' home
-
Missing man found after 10-hour search
-
Dog dies, garage destroyed in Frenchcreek fire
-
Man crashes vehicle to foil threatened homicide
-
Making masks more fun
-
Man facing more charges in second drug case
-
Woman accused of thefts totaling about $4,600
-
Wolf's veto on school sports bill stands