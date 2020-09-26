BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays next month. They include Betty George and Dorothy Whitehill, both on Oct. 2; Carol Grove, Oct.. 10; Norma Sandord, Oct. 15; and Don Orr, Oct. 28. Cards may be sent to the residents, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags