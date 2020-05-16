WINNERS - Four area high school seniors won Electralloy's annual essay contest. Caleb Gardner of Oil City, Carly Calderone of Franklin, Matthew McQuaide of Cranberry and Tyler Seelnacht of the Venango Technology Center were named winners in the contest. Each wrote about how to bridge the gap and transfer knowledge during the transitional period when people retire from the workforce. The winners earned a $500 prize, an award certificate and an Electralloy memento.

