WINNERS - Four area high school seniors won Electralloy's annual essay contest. Caleb Gardner of Oil City, Carly Calderone of Franklin, Matthew McQuaide of Cranberry and Tyler Seelnacht of the Venango Technology Center were named winners in the contest. Each wrote about how to bridge the gap and transfer knowledge during the transitional period when people retire from the workforce. The winners earned a $500 prize, an award certificate and an Electralloy memento.
Most Viewed Articles
-
State: 707 new virus cases; 5 area counties, including Clarion and Mercer, add to total
-
State: 938 new COVID-19 cases; Mercer County's number keeps climbing
-
5 area counties add to state's virus cases
-
State: Nearly 1,100 new virus cases; Mercer County adds 3
-
Responding with love
-
Manager: Reopening at mall has led to confusion
-
Mercer County adds to virus totals
-
Opening with a bang
-
2nd virus death reported from Mercer County
-
Oil City business owner: Waiver process was 'easy'