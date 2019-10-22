About People

HONORED - Susan Williams, president of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, attended the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals leadership conference in DuBois, where she was honored with the Pennsylvania Certified Chamber Executive designation. The PaCCE designation is awarded to those demonstrating a combination of chamber experience, service to PACP, professional achievements and continuing education. Williams is the sixth chamber executive to earn the PaCCE designation. She also was honored with a service award for her 15 years of work with the Venango chamber.