About People

MARKS MILESTONE — Carol Gilhousen of Oil City is celebrating 54 years of working in the insurance industry. Gilhousen started her career in 1968 as an insurance clerk with Williams Insurance Agency. In 1982, she became a licensed insurance agent and has held that position ever since. Gilhousen now works for the Rossbacher Insurance Group, which acquired the Williams company in 2020. Over the years, Gilhousen has helped hundreds of individuals and families with their personal home, auto and life insurance needs. “You get a lot of satisfaction from helping the clients,” she said. “When we get calls for quotes or service calls from current clients, most are stressed over buying a new home, car, or adding a young driver. I like to put them at ease right away ... I couldn’t think of anything I would rather do.”
Oil City
Oct. 9, 2000
Schubert
- From staff reports
-
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) has been awarded a $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that will provide opiate use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery core activities aimed at improving health care.
- From staff reports
-
The Seneca Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a free event, open to the community, to provide information about prenatal health and pregnancy.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. will hold a public meeting, in partnership with Clarion County, to provide area residents updates pertaining to countywide broadband projects.
Friends of the Clarion Free Library are looking for people who would be interested in volunteering to help with fundraisers and activities at the library.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Oct. 7, 2000
Members of the local Set Free Movement, an organization that works to fight human trafficking, will hold their first meeting Saturday at the Oil City YWCA.
- From staff reports
-
The Erie Philharmonic will perform a public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County-based reproductive rights organization, Indivisible: Outcry, is hosting a Women’s Wave March on Saturday.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek police chief Bob Wenner addressed Sugarcreek Borough Council members Wednesday with a request to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Shaffer Run Road that leads into Reno from 45 to 25 miles per hour.
- From staff reports
-
Auditions for the Community Playhouse show “Christmas Wishes” will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday upstairs in the National Transit Annex on Seneca Street in Oil City.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the region had a mixture of increase and decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, and three counties in the region each reported one death.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
- From staff reports
-
Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Commission, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Local Development District Association of Pennsylvania.
Tri-City Bridge
Oct. 6, 2000
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — Clarion Borough this week gained a public works employee and lost a council member all in the same move.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the sale of a former gas station at 101 Cherry St. in Marienville to the county’s Industrial Development Authority for $1 “in an effort to allow remediation of the property.”
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Historical Society’s annual Applefest used book sale begins today.
Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year with several events, including a catered dinner and historical program planned Saturday, Oct. 15, at the church.
After enjoying some chatter and a dinner together, 17 first response agencies were recognized during the Titusville Moose Family Center’s annual emergency responders appreciation night Monday evening.
Oct. 5, 2000
Oct. 4, 2000
Christian Singles
- From staff reports
-
The 2022 Friends for Food campaign has begun and has raised $2,457 so far.
- From staff reports
-
Throughout the year, Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City has marked its 150-year anniversary with a variety of special events and activities.
Friday, Oct. 7
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — The PennWest-Clarion University choir has hopes of participating in an international music festival in Llangollen, Wales, next summer, pending university approval.
Oct. 3, 2000
Bill and Deb Larson of Corsica will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Oil City Class of 1952
- By The Associated Press
-
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Oct. 2, 2000
- By The Associated Press
-
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
