88TH BIRTHDAY - A card shower is planned for Dorothy Burke Tarr of Rocky Grove who will celebrate her 88th birthday on Monday. Cards may be sent to her at 155 Front St., Franklin, 16323.
JOINS COMPANY - Jessi Woods-Taylor has joined Berteotti Insurance and Financial Services in Shippenville as an LPL financial adviser. Woods-Taylor has 12 years of experience in the financial services industry and has been an adviser in the Clarion area for seven years. She has worked with a variety of clients, assisting in areas of retirement and education planning, and addressing investment needs.