About People

100TH BIRTHDAY — Sue Lee, a lifelong Franklin resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday. She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she would enjoy receiving cards at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, 16323.
Ashlynne E. Cornmesser was the winner of the Celebration of Talent competition held Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin in conjunction with Franklin on Ice.
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council has agreed to use its American Rescue Plan funding to purchase a new police vehicle and as a match for a Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewage Grant.
Registration for kindergarten classes in Oil City Area School District for next fall will be held March 29-31.
Good Hope Christian Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2022-2023 school term.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Arthur John Slocum of Franklin. The article was submitted by Ron Slocum.
Tina Streczywilk Myers of Oil City and Chad Myers of Reno announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Mercedis Myers to Andrew Hepler, both of Waynesboro.
Highlights of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending plan for Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 fiscal year that starts July 1:
Sen. Scott Hutchison
Feb. 9, 2000
ERIE — A Franklin man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
An antique postcard from 1909 featuring a scene of some of the old houses in downtown Franklin was recently sent to Franklin Mayor Doug Baker and city council members by a California man.
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Clarion University
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 8, 2000
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Pennsylvania will receive $244 million this year in funding for abandoned mine land cleanup as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Deac Mong of Franklin was the people’s choice winner of the sixth annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale, which was held over the weekend in conjunction with Franklin on Ice.
CLARION — The following area students graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in December. Students who earned more than one degree will be listed more than once:
Punxsutawney man to challenge Thompson
Be Here, a program of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is celebrating five years and recently launched a new video promoting the Venango area.
A combination of COVID and low interest rates combined for a record year at the Clarion County register and recorder’s Office.
Feb. 7, 2000
Franklin Days
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Helen Louise King of Venus. The article was submitted by her family.
Feb. 5, 2000
Venango 3,759 22,694
Feb. 4, 2000
Drake Well Museum and Park’s annual lecture series, “Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region,” will kick off Thursday, March 10.
BOOK SIGNING — Patrick Barrett, a local author, will hold a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oil City Library. Barrett is the author of “For Pastors Only: Dealing with Rejection in Ministry.” Copies of the book will be sold at the library. Barrett has served in many areas of Chr…
Free income tax preparation is being offered by appointment only in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
Jamie Renee Daugherty and Dr. Brian Michael Steinert are engaged to be married Sept. 10, 2022. An incorrect date was published in Thursday’s paper.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre will host the A Celebration of Talent competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the theater in conjunction with Franklin on Ice.
The annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale will be held Friday and Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Feb. 3, 2000
Keith and Sally Daugherty of Venus have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jamie Renee Daugherty, to Dr. Brian Michael Steinert, both of Greensburg.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
