About People

Dr. Lisa Rubin

JOINS STAFF - Dr. Lisa G. Rubin, a board certified gynecologist, has joined the staff at Titusville Area Hospital. Rubin received her medical degree from the George Washington School of Medicine. She completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Rubin brings 35 years of experience as a gynecologist. For the last 15 years, she has focused on general gynecology and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

0
0
0
0
0