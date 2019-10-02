JOINS PRACTICE - Clarion County native Charity Hansford has joined Magee-Womens Specialty Services at UPMC Northwest. She works at the Clarion office along South Fifth Avenue. Hansford completed the certified nurse midwife/women's health nurse practitioner program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where she earned a master's degree. She earned both a bachelor's degree and an associate's degree in nursing from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.