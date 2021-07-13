About People

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.