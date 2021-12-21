About People

ACHIEVEMENT — Jenny Siembida Beretsky, a 2003 Oil City High School graduate, completed her first Ironman race in Panama City, Florida, in November. She finished with a time of 12:52:03. Her overall place was 595th out of 1701 and 118th out of 428 women. The Ironman race consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 113-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run. Beretsky is a surgical nurse practitioner in Gastonia, North Carolina, and she is the daughter of Lisa Siembida and the late Joe Siembida.
Dec. 21, 1999
Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several winter activities.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Franklin has announced the winners of its “Get Lit” Christmas home decorating competition.
Dec. 20, 1999
Dean’s list
A Christmas dinner, organized by the Ackermann family, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Venus Evangelical Church, 113 Route 157, Venus.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City is undergoing extensive renovations.
- Kara O'Neil
-
This mid-century postcard highlights the entrance of the Drake Theatre. The large, opulent theater was the most notable part of the sprawling Drake Building complex that filled a city block.
Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will revise the fixed route bus fare and bus pass structure in Venango and Crawford counties effective Jan. 1.
- From staff reports
-
Dean’s list
Dec. 18, 1999
Dec. 17, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Anna Winkler of Emlenton will celebrate her 95th birthday Dec. 25.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, whose nomination was confirmed Wednesday by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, will be sworn in on Jan. 3 at the Venango County Courthouse when the other Venango County officials electe…
- From staff reports
-
Belles Lettres — Belles Lettres held their annual Christmas luncheon at the clubhouse.
- From staff reports
-
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced more than $70 million in funding for 62 airports in Pennsylvania, including four in the region.
- From staff reports
-
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director of Rural Development Bob Morgan announced Thursday that USDA is investing $11.3 million in three projects to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Pennsylvania.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council, Franklin Retail & Business Association, and Galaxy Federal Credit Union announced the winners of their Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest.
The eAcademy students tour of Franklin businesses took them to a variety of diverse and niche establishments throughout the day.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson earlier this week hosted a meeting with the Federal Highway Administration in regard to the state’s plan to toll nine major bridges throughout Pennsylvania.
Dec. 16, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuel and Frank Klinger, second; and Barry Cressman and Lois Greggs, third.
GRADUATED — Gordon Barrows, Mayor of New Bethlehem, recently graduated from a Doctor of Business Administration program, concentrating in Information Technology from Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia. Barrows also was recently accepted into Liberty University’s Rawlings Schoo…
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council last week gave tentative approval to its 2022 general fund budget, totaling $2,508,350. The budget does not call for any tax increases.
- From staff reports
-
Redbank Valley Trails Association (RVTA) has opened its annual December Challenge to raise funds for upkeep of the trails.
HARRISBURG — The state Senate passed legislation, co-sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson, that would keep Polk State Center open for a minimum of five years.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County on Monday morning will conduct its bi-annual judicial sale, which Tax Claim Bureau Director Megan Kerr said has 71 people registered for the auction of 29 properties.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Heritage Society along with the Oil City Library will be offering the complete 2021 set of 15 issues of the “Hidden Heritage” series bound in a folder.
- From staff reports
-
Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at UPMC Northwest, and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, UPMC Northwest (OSMA), 44 Circle St. in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $33 million for 25 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, decreased.
Dec. 15, 1999
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The new Clarion County emergency dispatch center could be open as early May, according to Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.
- From staff reports
-
An additional $65 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $38,629.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Dec. 14, 1999
Members of the Venango County Democratic Party will deliver free Christmas dinners to area residents.
Scholarships
