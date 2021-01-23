About People

BIRTHDAY - Rhonda Bush of Reno will mark her 60th birthday Friday. Her friends and family are hosting a card shower in lieu of a birthday party due to the coronavirus. Cards may be sent to her at Box 177, Reno, 16343.
Tags
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced the promotion of Darlene Maginnis to executive director.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
BIRTHDAY - Rhonda Bush of Reno will mark her 60th birthday Friday. Her friends and family are hosting a card shower in lieu of a birthday party due to the coronavirus. Cards may be sent to her at Box 177, Reno, 16343.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - It was a Christmas miracle.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Area School District is set to return to full-time, face-to-face learning for all students Monday.
- From staff reports
-
Gerwick will seek Mercer
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Fire Department is looking at boats in the $55,000 to $73,000 range to replace a badly damaged rescue boat.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., issued the following statement on his decision to support the nomination of Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary:
- From staff reports
-
Three local volunteer fire departments - Seneca, Pinegrove Township and Rockland - received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from the National Volunteer Fire Council and Anheuser-Busch .
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 537 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is alerting consumers that certain Pennsylvanians could experience delays in receiving their federal stimulus checks.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
A draft of the strategic plan for the Oil Region National Heritage Area is now available for review prior to a public input ZOOM meeting that is schedule at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Clarissa Davis Ray Carns Marvin of Franklin will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday broadband access will be available very soon to some areas in the county.
- From staff reports
-
Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County has received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
- From staff reports
-
Forest County Sheriff Bob Wolfgang will not seek re-election to a sixth term this year.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that requests a briefing for the House leadership team on the plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.
- From staff reports
-
MARIENVILLE -The Allegheny National Forest is proposing multiple activities to enhance forest health within Deadman Corners.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 18 additional local cases of COVID-19 were reported.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food to those in need from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last. There is no qualification other than need to receive food.
- From staff reports
-
Mrs. Kathleen Fye is celebrating her 95th birthday on Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Brayden Crocker, a junior at Oil City High School, is this year's recipient of the annual Cole McMahon "Heart of Gold" Memorial Award.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School District will continue to operate with 25% of students attending in person as school board members on Tuesday shelved decisions to ramp up attendance until next week's board meeting.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) announced a partnership between the state and Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of certain long-term care facilities and congregate care settings licensed by DHS.
- From staff reports
-
TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Ale…
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Anna Herr Ausel of Kennerdell. The article was submitted by Craig Ausel.
- From staff reports
-
Washington's Trail 1753 will host a free, one-hour webinar titled "The Venango Path - Then and Now" at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
- From staff reports
-
Mike and Sandy Anthony of West Sixth Street, Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION - Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee will not seek re-election to a fourth term.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The average daily population at the Clarion County jail is at its lowest level in a decade.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion police officer will seek sheriff post
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
Most Viewed Articles
-
State's vaccine eligibility expands to 65 and older
-
Woman pulled from river in Oil City
-
Woman pulled from river
-
Out of the Archives: Army Store was popular OC business
-
Police release details about man carrying limp woman
-
Oil City man charged for choking son
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police investigate rape
-
High marks at Oil City
-
Former OC teacher marking 95th birthday
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Director, Adult/Juvenile Court Supervision Services The C…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Clarion County has been awarded $17,529 appropriated by C…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Used Appliances Estate top load washer $185. Whirlpool ga…
Cut your own - Oak, Maple, Cherry - Truckload prices. (81…
Ron’s Cable Shop, over 200 trapping products S. Park Ave.…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City dunks Sharon, Franklin tops Farrell
-
Oilers rally to beat Bulldogs; Panthers survive scare
-
Scoreboard for 1-21-21
-
Franklin's boys, girls claim victory on hardwood
-
Oil City opens season with loss to Warren
-
Scoreboard for 1-20-21
-
Tigers claw past Knights
-
Sweeps in swimming pool
-
Scoreboard
-
German powers Bobcats to win; Union downs Vikes
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police release details about man carrying limp woman
-
Oil City man charged for choking son
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police investigate rape
-
2 arrested after altercation, fire at Forest County home
-
Franklin man accused of assaulting woman
-
Cranberry crash
-
Wednesday crashes
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
1 hurt in rollover crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
New president brings a slightly new look to Oval Office
-
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
-
Trapped worker dies as rescuers try to save 21 in China mine
-
Keystone XL halted as Biden decides to revoke permit
-
Tiffany Trump announces engagement on dad's final full day
-
Biden puts forth virus strategy, requires mask use to travel
-
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
-
Senate confirms Biden 1st Cabinet pick as Democrats control
-
Biden bets big on immigration changes in opening move
-
Biden revokes Trump report promoting 'patriotic education'