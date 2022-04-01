About People

PUBLISHES BOOK — Catherine Roser Rybak of Oil City has published a children’s book titled “Pooch in a Pound: A Dog’s Point of View.” The 50-page hardback book follows the story of Pooch, a dog at a pet shelter who is waiting for someone to adopt him. The book was published by Dorrance Publishing Co. of Pittsburgh. The author is the youngest of nine children in the Roser family. She was raised in Oil City and graduated from Oil City High School. She and her husband, Greg, have three children and five grandchildren.
MILESTONE — Tarasia “Tara” J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2022. Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. Maguire has been a New York Life agent since 2009, and is associated with New York Life’s Buffalo General Office in Williamsville, New York. She has been a financial professional for 33 years. She has earned, for a second time, “Court of the Table” with MDRT.