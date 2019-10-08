EAGLE PROJECT - Jackson Donovan, a member of Boy Scout Troop 11 in Oil City, collected nearly 700 items of donated goods during a food drive he conducted Sept. 28 for his Eagle Scout project at St. Patrick Community Food Pantry in Franklin. Donovan said he received much assistance and support from volunteers and businesses in the community.
ANOTHER PROJECT - Chandler Dameron, 16, grandson of Sherry Emrick of Seneca, has spent four years raising $29,000, enough to build a dog park in Hopewell Township as part of his Eagle Scout project. He is a junior at Hopewell Area High School and the son of Russell Dameron and Wendy Emrick Dameron. A grand opening of the dog park will be held Oct. 26.