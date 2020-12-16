About People

MEMORIALS - Books have been purchased for the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Stephen Osgood.
Tags
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - The impasse in the contract talks in the Redbank Valley School District continues to be stalemated.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
- From staff reports
-
In what has been a less than cheerful year, a trio of Oil City organizations want to bring some of that merriment back at year's end with a decorating contest.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Margaret Ritts of Lamartine. The article was submitted by Karen Wedekind.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday opened bids for construction of three communications towers at East Brady, Shippenville and Cottage Hill (New Bethlehem).
- From staff reports
-
MEMORIALS - Books have been purchased for the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Stephen Osgood.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - Titusville Area Hospital announced it has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to provide it to their employees, as well as selected health care and emergency service organizations.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
In Venango County, $1 million in HOME grants and Community Development Block Grant grant money has been devoted to home rehab and contracted out.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Pennsylvania is slated to receive 97,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 66 counties.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State police announced Gov. Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits.
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting feedback on its Route 68/Dolby Street and South Leatherwood project via an online survey.
- From staff reports
-
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the 121st Christmas Bird Count on Saturday. Teams and individuals will travel the roads and walk trails to count the local bird populations.
- From staff reports
-
Donations can been mailed to the Forest County Sheriff's Office, 526 Elm St., P.O. Box 9, Tionesta, PA 16353.
- From staff reports
-
An additional $600 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $49,486.35.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Cranberry schools will remain on pause until at least Jan. 4 when the school board will hold a special meeting to decide if the district should remain in the remote learning mode.
- From staff reports
-
The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce is urging people to shop small this holiday season by offering free local delivery.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County's Shop with a Cop will look different this year.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
There is what some weather forecasters describe as a blockbuster winter storm tracking along the Atlantic Coast and due to arrive to the area on Wednesday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries closed access to the public on Monday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
STRATTAVILLE - Members of the Clarion-Limestone School District community have come up with an idea to help brighten the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic - a Holiday Light Tour caravan.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Cloyd Hollen of Sugarcreek. The article was submitted by his family.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Primary Health Network will provide a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 that will offer information about COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, as well as support and guidance amid the pandemic.
- From staff reports
-
Virtual caroling
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Franklin Area High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Franklin
- From staff reports
-
A-C VALLEY STUDENTS - Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District students recognized for their accomplishments in November were freshman Hannah Ithen, sophomores Chloe Myers and Keira McVay, juniors Anna Callander, Cailyn Shaffer and Paula Rupert, and seniors Makenna Armagost, Zoe Etzel, Ethan…
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -Five area video gaming terminal rooms are among 40 statewide that are under Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board orders to close beginning today.
- By JOSEPH GIBSON
-
Perhaps you've heard the saying, "Only two things are certain in life: death and taxes." With three children ages 5 and under, my wife and I have come to our own conclusion about what two things are certain with children: questions and repetition.
The newspaper will publish information on Christmas Eve services being planned at area churches.
- By DYLAN LU and HANNAH NIEDERRITER Student contributors
-
Editor's note: The reporters attend Cranberry Area High School and write for Cranberry Chronicles, the school's journalism/publications class.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The declaration of judicial emergency order issued last month by Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton will "most likely" be extended into the new year.
- From staff reports
-
The Catholic community in northwest Pennsylvania united in a day of generosity Dec. 1 through the #iGiveCatholic day of giving.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Human Services announced ALDI has joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture's pilot program allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to purchase groceries online in partnership with Instacart.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Arts Council will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Transit Fine Arts Gallery with a meet-the-artist event Saturday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The COVID-19 virus has infiltrated the Clarion County jail.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Man found with drugs at Venango jail
-
Man accused of failing to do work at woman's home
-
A passion for Santa
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Man accused of strangling woman during dispute
-
Hospital keeping up with surge
-
Venango, Clarion both up to nearly 1,500 cases
-
State halts school sports, bans indoor dining
-
NWS issues winter weather alerts
-
Police still looking for woman who fled from patrol vehicle
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Found Black, white & brown small dog on 5th Ave., Cla…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
NOTICE Richland Township, Venango County Organizational M…
NOTICE The North Clarion County School Board of Education…
Public Notice Tionesta Municipal Authority: The Tionesta …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights dispatch Devils
-
Knights set for opener
-
LaVan, Brown honored
-
Knights aim to build steam
-
Franklin booters notch all-region nods
-
Steelers stumble over Bills
-
Sports Mailbag
-
Rocky Grove's Winslow earns all-region honor
-
Falcon Knights' pair named D-9 MVPs
-
Moniteau boys, girls hoopers tip off season
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man found with drugs at Venango jail
-
Man accused of failing to do work at woman's home
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Man accused of strangling woman during dispute
-
Police still looking for woman who fled from patrol vehicle
-
Man accused of trying to break into residence
-
Police: Man struck woman, 13-month-old
-
Scam reported
-
OC woman escapes from police custody
-
Corry man is facing theft charges
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Pandemic doesn't break first lady holiday hospital tradition
-
Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
-
More US churches are committing to racism-linked reparations
-
Trump loyalists converging again on Washington over election
-
DOJ probe of Catholic church abuse goes quiet 2 years later
-
U.S. marshal calls his post-shooting remarks 'premature'
-
Man shot by police after shooting at Manhattan cathedral
-
Doctor says Biden's fractured foot is healing as expected
-
Despite Trump's venting and threats, Biden's win is sealed
-
Loeffler campaign: She had 'no idea' she posed with neo-Nazi