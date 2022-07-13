About People

FEATURED — Randall S. Rosenberger, formerly of Franklin, was featured as an expert commentator on cost-effective ways local authorities can improve parks and recreational facilities in a WalletHub article about the worst U.S. cities for recreation. Rosenberger is an associate dean of Student Success and Special Projects at Oregon State University’s College of Forestry. He is a 1980 graduate of Franklin High School and the son of Robert and Irene Rosenberger of Franklin. He will be visiting the Franklin area in mid-July.
A picture of a patch of lilies that was published in Tuesday’s newspaper was grown by Donna Morrison.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Clarion County commissioners got a glimpse of the future of internet services in the county on Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
A free informational program about home canning and food preservation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange as part of the grange’s “Talking Tuesday” program.
July 13, 2000
Dale and Barbara Myers will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
WINNER — Madolyn Williams of Franklin won three first-place awards in an educational contest sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Thomas 1483, of Franklin. Williams entered and won in three categories — poetry, art and computer art. Her entries were sent on to a sta…
Thomas and Theresa Kachik of Rockland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Venango GOP sets headquarters hours
- From staff reports
-
Dwight Guth of Oil City was the grand prize winner of a drawing held during the St. Joseph Church of Lucinda annual 4th of July Celebration.
July 12, 2000
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat from California, introduced the Protecting Public Safety Employees’ Timely Retirement Act of 2022, a bill to amend the federal tax code in order to allow first responders the ability to access their …
July 11, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event for prospective students from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Shirley Louise Hazlett of Oil City, formerly of Franklin. The article was submitted by her daughter, Joyce Forbes.)
- From staff reports
-
Venango County will sponsor a household hazardous waste and electronics collection event Saturday, July 30, at the county’s recycling center in Franklin.
July 10, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Many local students were named to the dean’s list at Clarion University for the spring semester. They include:
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
- From staff reports
-
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals group of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 16, the weekend before the Oil Heritage Festival.
- From staff reports
-
Many local students are among the recent graduates at Clarion University.
- From staff reports
-
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will host theater organist, pianist and multi-talented instrumentalist, Dennis James, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
Eakin
July 8, 2000
Wednesday, July 13
July 7, 2000
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners took care of a couple of matters of routine business during their brief meeting Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region saw a decrease in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the latest seven-day reporting period.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City Redevelopment Authority is looking for a new member.
- From staff reports
-
The Franklin Rotary Club will sponsor a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce on Liberty Street.
- From staff reports
-
Commencement exercises were held June 30 for 15 students who graduated from the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
The Forest County Country Music Association will host an open music jam event at 7 p.m. Friday at the MACA building in Marienville.
- From staff reports
-
Bridge Builders Community Foundations, through its scholarship program, has assisted students in their pursuit of higher education for more than 40 years and has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System is hosting clinics for the Moderna young pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Clarion.
Sam and Sharon McDowell of Kennerdell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
July 6, 2000
Oil City Class of 1963
