103RD BIRTHDAY - Grace Wilkinson will turn 103 on Wednesday. Originally from eastern Pennsylvania, she moved to Distant, where her husband Clarence was superintendent of the Pennsylvania Game Farm. After his death, Mrs. Wilkinson moved to Penn Street in New Bethlehem, where she resided for many years and was active in the First Baptist Church, the Civic Club and the local Red Hatters chapter. Her family includes daughter Linda Wilkinson of Erie, Sallie and Gordon Johnson of Oil City and Michelle Pierce of Salem, Massachusetts. Cards may be sent to her, in care of Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation, at 1293 Grandview Road, Oil City.
