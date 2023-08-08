About People

NEW MEMBERS — Three new members were inducted into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. They are Dr. Kyle Shilk, who is employed by UPMC and is certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine; BreAnna Liberto, who owns Clarion Center for the Arts and is a past RYLA student for Rotary; and Emily Bonk, operations and special project manager for Independence Health System, Clarion Hospital.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Main Street Center at 516 Main St., Clarion.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights Louise Colwell of Elk City. The article was submitted by her family.)
Wildflower Garden Club
- From staff reports
-
The public is invited to join a presentation on the half-million-acre Allegheny National Forest on Oct. 5, 2023.
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT and various safety partners hosted a free children’s bicycle rodeo Monday in Titusville in the parking lot outside of City Hall.
Aug. 8, 2001
- From staff reports
-
Voting is open now through Friday, Aug. 18, for the 2023 Oil Region Tourism Awards, the third annual contest hosted by the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism.
HONORED — Sara Vecchio, who will be a senior this year at Franklin High School, has been recognized for superior academic achievement by being chosen as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership,…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — The final installment of the Clarion Summer Fest was a complete success according to organizer Nancy Hanna.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
During the Taste of Talent semi-finals and finals this weekend, Ronnie Beith, Franklin’s events and marketing coordinator and Taste of Talent founder who passed away in April, received multiple tributes.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
FISHER — Everyone says it but few people know why they say it.
Aug. 7, 2001
Bridge Buddies
Aug. 6, 2001
Kinzua Bridge State Park is holding multiple events that are free and open to the public.
Sandycreek Township Water Department will flush fire hydrants from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Aug. 14. Residents might notice cloudy water.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights June Elaine Brown Anderson of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
Rick Sheffer, author of “Coming of Age in 1950s Rural Western Pennsylvania,” will be at the Foxburg Free Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to promote his book. A reading will be held at 5:45 p.m.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Titusville man is on a mission to spruce up downtown Oil City one clean window at a time.
Douglas and Jacqueline Wenner of Van are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Aug. 4, 2001
- From staff reports
-
The Northwest Commission has been awarded a 2023 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for its project — Environmental Impacts of Long Range Transportation Planning in Northwest Pennsylvania.
- From staff reports
-
The City of Franklin has announced a change in the final top-coat paving schedule that was previously issued.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County veterans and their spouses are invited to attend this year’s Clarion County veterans picnic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the county park near Shippenville.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
While Taste of Talent has moved ahead this year in spite of Mother Nature’s best efforts, there will be no Taste of Franklin again this year.
Friday, Aug. 4
Aug. 3, 2001
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Library will host a free public program at 6 p.m. Tuesday on African American history in northern Appalachia with author PJ Piccirillo.
- From staff reports
-
The non-denominational youth choir HOLeY JEANS will hold auditions for new members at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church at 2 Center St. in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
Students at St. Stephen School in Oil City will have an opportunity to expand their use of STEM skills thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.
- From staff reports
-
Crews from IA Construction Corp. will begin final top-coat paving on several sections of streets throughout Franklin beginning Friday.
- From staff reports
-
An exhibit of rare Shenango China pieces is available for viewing at the The Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum.
- From staff reports
-
An online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Waterloo Road over Mill Creek in Utica Borough is available to the public, according to PennDOT.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry has announced that tickets for the Autumn Leaf Festival Tournament of Leaves parade and scholarship pageant are on sale.
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful invite students in 10th through 12th grades to participate in the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program, which provides opportunities to train and network with industry leaders, state agencies, local media and …
100TH BIRTHDAY — The family of RoseMary Weaver of Lucinda has planned a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on Aug. 10. The family is requesting that friends send cards to her at 732 Madden Drive, Lucinda, 16235, in honor of her milestone event.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
- From staff reports
-
The semi-annual meeting of the Venango County Grange (Pomona Grange) will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Wesley Grange at at 601 Old Route 8 in Harrisville.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced a meeting to discuss broadband use and experiences.
