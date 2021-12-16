About People

GRADUATED — Gordon Barrows, Mayor of New Bethlehem, recently graduated from a Doctor of Business Administration program, concentrating in Information Technology from Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia. Barrows also was recently accepted into Liberty University’s Rawlings School of Divinity graduate Seminary program. A 2005 Graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and a 2011 Graduate of Clarion University, Barrows is the son of the late Rev. Gordon Barrows Sr. and Monica Barrows of New Bethlehem.
GRADUATED — Andrew Gonzales has graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Akron, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Professional Exercise Science. Gonzales is the son of Jeffrey and Kelly Gonzales of New Castle, and the grandson of Gregory Gonzales of Oil City and the late Kathleen Gonzales.