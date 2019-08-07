80TH BIRTHDAY - JoAnne Schmude of Erie, formerly of Seneca, marked her 80th birthday Sunday. A birthday celebration, with light snacks and refreshments, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at The Holiday Inn Express in Cranberry.
