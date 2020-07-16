About People

JOINS STAFF - Ashley Ahrens has joined the Titusville Area Hospital as a speech therapist. Ahrens graduated from Clarion University with a bachelor's degree in speech-language pathology and audiology and a master of science degree in speech-language pathology. Ahrens worked as a graduate clinician in the Clarion University Outpatient Clinic. Her graduate externships were completed at Franklin Area School District, where she worked with children ages 4-12, and at UPMC Northwest Rehabilitation and Transitional Care Unit. At the Titusville hospital, Ahrens will provide evaluations of speech, language, swallowing, speech fluency, and speech sound production and also treatment of all evaluated speech disorders and swallowing dysfunction. Outside of work, Ahrens is involved in her community, serving as head coach of the Fryburg Junior Marksman Rifle Team. She is a board member of the Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth and a location coordinator for Wreaths Across America.
DONATION - A donation in memory of Phyllis A. "Spuddie" Nick has been given by her family to the Family Service and Children's Aid Society agency in Oil City. The $1,250 contribution will be used to help pay for new playground equipment at the agency's new shelter for victims of violence and abuse. Nick, an Oil City resident, died last year at the age of 91. She and her late husband, Ted, were the parents of eight children.