90TH BIRTHDAY - Violet M. O'Neil of Fertigs will mark her 90th birthday Tuesday. She was born July 16, 1929, in Sligo. She has lived in the Fertigs area for 63 years. She is the wife of the late Ronald J. O'Neil and the mother of Barbara Glass of Venus, Pam Lux of Seneca, Rick O'Neil of Rockland, Mike O'Neil of Fertigs, the late Tom O'Neil, formerly of Seneca, and the late Jerry O'Neil, formerly of Rockland. Mrs. O'Neil attends Pilgrim Holiness Church of Venus. Cards may be sent to her at 1664 Fertigs Road, Venus, 16364.