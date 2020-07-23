BIRTHDAYS - The following residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays next month: Pauline Hazen, Aug. 4; Pat Black, Aug. 5; Ellen Testerman, Aug. 8; Sara Sturgis, Aug. 13; Pauline Breakstone, Aug. 23; Corinne Heckler, Aug. 24; Ruth Maul, Aug. 27; Mike Olson, Aug. 29; and Shirley Winkler, Aug. 30. Cards may be sent to these residents, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin, 16323.
