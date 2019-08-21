About People

SELECTED - Corry Riley, a consultant with the Clarion University Small Business Development Center, has been selected as the Pennsylvania SBDC State Star for his contributions in the northwest, northcentral and southwest regions. Riley has been a member of the Pennsylvania SBDC team at Clarion University as a business consultant for more than 13 years. During his time with the PASBDC network, Riley's performance has been recognized as part of the $2M Club for the Pennsylvania SBDC for the past five years. The Brookville resident is a graduate of Clarion University. He serves clients at the Clarion University office and outreach locations in Cameron, Clearfield and Potter counties.
NAMED - Joseph T. Nairn, founding president of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, has been appointed by the college's board of trustees to serve on the Center for Rural Pennsylvania's 13-member board of directors. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania serves as a resource for rural policy within the state General Assembly and works to maximize resources and strategies to better serve rural residents.