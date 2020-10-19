90TH BIRTHDAY - Shirley Lindsey, lifelong resident of Oak Hill in Franklin, will celebrate her 90th birthday Tuesday. Her family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion, and cards may be sent to Lindsey at 17 Adams St., Franklin, 16323. She was married to the late Floyd Lindsey, and she has four children, Fred, John, Jane and Mary. She also has seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. An incorrect birthdate was listed in a previous article.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 area school districts report COVID-19 cases
-
New look for OC home
-
Oil City now 6-0 after 75-0 win over Knights
-
Couple charged in connection with son's broken leg
-
OC man accused of running from police twice in 2 days
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Venango County has 14 new virus cases
-
2 schools have virus cases
-
OC man facing charges after drugs found in home
-
OC band stepping out