90TH BIRTHDAY - Shirley Lindsey, lifelong resident of Oak Hill in Franklin, will celebrate her 90th birthday Tuesday. Her family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion, and cards may be sent to Lindsey at 17 Adams St., Franklin, 16323. She was married to the late Floyd Lindsey, and she has four children, Fred, John, Jane and Mary. She also has seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. An incorrect birthdate was listed in a previous article.

