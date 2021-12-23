BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during January: Gladys Coxson, Jan. 5; Margaret Himes, Jan. 14; Betty Aoun, Jan. 19; Pauline Paden, Jan. 26; and Louis Schaeffer, Jan. 29.

Community News

Club Notes

Schubert Musical Club — The Schubert Musical Club presented its annual Christmas concert, “Sounds of the Season,” on Dec. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church.

GraduatesAimee Haslet, a 2018 graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta, graduated summa cum laude this month from Clarion University.

About People

Knox resident recognized at conference

GROVE CITY — Knox resident and Grove City College student Dalton Jones took fourth place for his presentation at the American College of Sports Medicine Mid Atlantic Regional Conference in Harrisburg.

Correction: Dec. 22

  • Luka Krneta

A story based on an interview with U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson contained incorrect information on the year that the past election took place. The correct information should have read as follows:

Club Notes

Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several winter activities.

About People

  • From staff reports

ACHIEVEMENT — Jenny Siembida Beretsky, a 2003 Oil City High School graduate, completed her first Ironman race in Panama City, Florida, in November. She finished with a time of 12:52:03. Her overall place was 595th out of 1701 and 118th out of 428 women. The Ironman race consists of a 2.4-mil…

Christmas dinner, anyone?

A Christmas dinner, organized by the Ackermann family, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Venus Evangelical Church, 113 Route 157, Venus.

Veon to be sworn in on Jan. 3

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, whose nomination was confirmed Wednesday by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, will be sworn in on Jan. 3 at the Venango County Courthouse when the other Venango County officials electe…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Belles Lettres — Belles Lettres held their annual Christmas luncheon at the clubhouse.

Barkeyville Municipal Authority to receive grant

  • From staff reports

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director of Rural Development Bob Morgan announced Thursday that USDA is investing $11.3 million in three projects to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Pennsylvania.

Window contest winners announced

The Franklin Fine Arts Council, Franklin Retail & Business Association, and Galaxy Federal Credit Union announced the winners of their Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest.

Thompson: PennDOT met with feds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson earlier this week hosted a meeting with the Federal Highway Administration in regard to the state’s plan to toll nine major bridges throughout Pennsylvania.