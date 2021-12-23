About People

BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during January: Gladys Coxson, Jan. 5; Margaret Himes, Jan. 14; Betty Aoun, Jan. 19; Pauline Paden, Jan. 26; and Louis Schaeffer, Jan. 29.
Dec. 23, 1999
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has, for the most part, decreased by approximately double from the previous seven-day period.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The hallways at the Clarion County Community Action building in Clarion are lined with donated food items because the small office building also serves as the Clarion Food Pantry.
Schubert Musical Club — The Schubert Musical Club presented its annual Christmas concert, “Sounds of the Season,” on Dec. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church.
GraduatesAimee Haslet, a 2018 graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta, graduated summa cum laude this month from Clarion University.
- From staff reports
-
The Hawthorn Area Fire Department will hold a New Year’s Eve bingo bash on Friday, Dec. 31, at the fire hall at 3891 Main St. in Hawthorn.
GROVE CITY — Knox resident and Grove City College student Dalton Jones took fourth place for his presentation at the American College of Sports Medicine Mid Atlantic Regional Conference in Harrisburg.
- From staff reports
-
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Clarion Senior Center.
- From staff reports
-
Cook Forest State Park has scheduled some January events.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County Economic Development Authority was updated on the county’s recycling center at the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Free Library has announced its story time schedule for January.
- Luka Krneta
-
A story based on an interview with U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson contained incorrect information on the year that the past election took place. The correct information should have read as follows:
Dec. 22, 1999
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — The agriculture Linked (AgriLink) Investment Program, which provides low-interest loans to qualified farmers and farms, reactivated Monday, according to a press release from state Rep. R. Lee James.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City is gearing up for its First Night festivities on New Year’s Eve.
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
-
The Cranberry Township Economic and Development Committee heard updates Tuesday on the Cranberry Mall, an upcoming outdoor expo and the ongoing housing development issues the panel has worked on throughout the year.
- From staff reports
-
The Karma Coffee Concert Series will continue in January in downtown Oil City.
Dec. 21, 1999
Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several winter activities.
- From staff reports
-
ACHIEVEMENT — Jenny Siembida Beretsky, a 2003 Oil City High School graduate, completed her first Ironman race in Panama City, Florida, in November. She finished with a time of 12:52:03. Her overall place was 595th out of 1701 and 118th out of 428 women. The Ironman race consists of a 2.4-mil…
- From staff reports
-
Franklin has announced the winners of its “Get Lit” Christmas home decorating competition.
Dec. 20, 1999
Dean’s list
A Christmas dinner, organized by the Ackermann family, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Venus Evangelical Church, 113 Route 157, Venus.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City is undergoing extensive renovations.
- Kara O'Neil
-
This mid-century postcard highlights the entrance of the Drake Theatre. The large, opulent theater was the most notable part of the sprawling Drake Building complex that filled a city block.
Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will revise the fixed route bus fare and bus pass structure in Venango and Crawford counties effective Jan. 1.
- From staff reports
-
Dean’s list
Dec. 18, 1999
Dec. 17, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Anna Winkler of Emlenton will celebrate her 95th birthday Dec. 25.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Marie Veon, a longtime Venango County district attorney, whose nomination was confirmed Wednesday by the state Senate to fill the judicial vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas, will be sworn in on Jan. 3 at the Venango County Courthouse when the other Venango County officials electe…
- From staff reports
-
Belles Lettres — Belles Lettres held their annual Christmas luncheon at the clubhouse.
- From staff reports
-
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced more than $70 million in funding for 62 airports in Pennsylvania, including four in the region.
- From staff reports
-
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director of Rural Development Bob Morgan announced Thursday that USDA is investing $11.3 million in three projects to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Pennsylvania.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council, Franklin Retail & Business Association, and Galaxy Federal Credit Union announced the winners of their Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest.
The eAcademy students tour of Franklin businesses took them to a variety of diverse and niche establishments throughout the day.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson earlier this week hosted a meeting with the Federal Highway Administration in regard to the state’s plan to toll nine major bridges throughout Pennsylvania.
