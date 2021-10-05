About People

ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the board. He has represented Venango County on the panel since 2013.
- From staff reports
-
The Erie County coroner’s office is asking for help in finding someone who can claim the remains of a Franklin man who died last year.
Oct. 5, 1999
Dems to meet
- From staff reports
-
Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services in Clarion took a busload of local residents to Harrisburg last week to participate in the Pennsylvania March for Life.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System has started construction on a year-long project to substantially improve the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
About 50 junior high school students from North Clarion School District visited Clear Creek State Park last week.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Nearly $100,000 in extra construction costs have been added to the City of Franklin’s Miller-Sibley Park renovation project.
Ray and Marilyn Mohnkern of Oil City celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary Monday.
Glenn and Sherry Barcinas of Seneca will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance at last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Alexandria Baklarz and Jaret Spayd exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. June 27, during an outside lakefront ceremony and a reception followed at the Blue Heron Wedding and Event Center in Medina, Ohio.
Oil City Class of 1963
Oct. 4, 1999
- Stacey Gross
-
Pithole City may have gone as fast as it came up, but a few of its more notable residents were back to greet visitors Saturday evening for a walk around its grassy streets.
- From staff reports
-
Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.
The Waltonian Park Association owns the 66-acre property along Deep Hollow Road where the former Monarch Park was located.
Oct. 2, 1999
- From staff reports
-
All lanes of Route 8 between Barkeyville and Franklin are temporarily reopened to traffic.
UPMC Northwest has announced new clinic hours for COVID vaccinations.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION – Drivers who have license plates on their vehicles that are difficult to read can get replacement plates at no charge.
Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.
Oct. 1, 1999
- From staff reports
-
A flu shot clinic for seniors in the Marienville area that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, has been changed to an earlier date.
- From staff reports
-
Each year, in October, advocates for domestic violence survivors and other supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- From staff reports
-
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold another free evening of music at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the MACA (Marienville Area Civic Association) Building in Marienville.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin resident Dot Noble turned 99 Thursday, and she spent the day having conversations with friends and reading the birthday cards she received.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lee James announced his bill, which aims to create uniformity and autonomy in boroughs, overwhelmingly passed the full House on Tuesday.
Sept. 30, 1999
Shannon and Tina Songer of Marienville have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hali Songer, to Cody Lewis, both of Marienville.
James and Bernadette Frank celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Oberlander recognized for legislative leadership
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin School Board members handled some routine business at their meeting this week.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — Following the passage of the extension of the public debt limit, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson released the following statement:
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Eleanor Moyer and Jean Johnston, who live on opposite ends of Elk Street in Franklin, both enjoy decorating for the seasons.
Frank and Judy Baker of Lucinda will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Sept. 20 with 9 members weighing in.
