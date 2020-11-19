BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in December. They include Nola Proper, Dec. 4; Gladys Finefrock, Ann Moodie and Florence Dailey, all on Dec. 5; Alvin Arnold and Nancy Harriger, both on Dec. 6; Ruby Cummings, Dec. 7; Carrol Hart, Dec. 9; Mike Catanzaro, Dec. 12; and Peggy Vistins, Dec. 13. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags