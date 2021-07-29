About People

WRC CHANGES - Two people have been named to new administrative positions with WRC Senior Services. Ashley Buzard, a New Bethlehem native, was named administrator of Highland Oaks, a three-story personal care community in Clarion. She was most recently the personal care home administrator at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem for more than five years. Zachary Snyder, personal care home administrator at Edgewood Heights, has been promoted to assistant administrator.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Five 2021 high school graduates from Venango County have received $500 scholarships from the faith-based Together We Can coalition for essays they wrote.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - Officials in Gov. Tom Wolf's administration say the prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania is high right now, and they are pointing out the numerous diseases ticks can carry while reminding residents of ways to protect themselves.
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH - UPMC on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Leslie C. Davis to succeed Jeffrey A. Romoff as president and chief executive officer, effective Sunday.
- From staff reports
Blood drive
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday delivered its final $450 million payment to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- From staff reports
July 29, 1999
- From staff reports
CLARION - Tripadvisor has recognized Clarion River Brewing Co. as a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner for food quality and service.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
NEW BETHLEHEM - It was a special day on Wednesday for some special people at the Clarion County Fair.
- From staff reports
CLARION - Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
- From staff reports
The Venango County Historical Society will hold a local history sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 307 S. Park St., Franklin.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - There will be fewer first-year students on the Clarion University campus this year - about 29% fewer.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion County commissioners took steps Tuesday to fix a flood-damaged bridge, remodel three county buildings and improve a county road.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's June seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was down from May, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
Gary and Mary Parson of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - A portion of Clarion University's "office consolidation project" could soon be realized.
- From staff reports
Polk resident Tami Walbourn Sari completed the Tahoe Rim Trail Run, a 104-mile race in Nevada that spanned two days earlier this month.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
July 28, 1999
- From staff reports
"Day Off" by D.P. Warner won the Best in Show award at this year's Oil Heritage Festival Art Show.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
PennDOT, the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce and other safety partners held a children's bicycle rodeo Saturday in Oil City as part of the Oil Heritage Festival.
- From staff reports
CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Valley Grove School Board has a new member.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
The tragic April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic hit home for readers of The Derrick as two women who had made plans to visit Oil City that summer were passengers on the doomed luxury steamship.
- From staff reports
The state seeks public input on possible usage of public parking for State Game Lands 96 along Route 428 during a repaving project in Venango and Crawford counties.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
In 1912, the local economy was booming. Although not everyone could afford a first-class ticket on a luxury steamer such as the Titanic, there were plenty of modern conveniences available to the average housewife in the Oil Region.
- From staff reports
Thomas E. Shiner Sr. and Judith Shiner will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
- From staff reports
Abigail Watson-Popescu, of Titusville, has been hired as the new Oil Region Alliance assistant project manager.
- From staff reports
The Clarion Free Library's summer program - "Tails and Tails" - is wrapping up.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
CLARION - Cavco Industries has announced a $153 million acquisition of the Commodore Corp., the largest independent builder of modular and manufactured housing in the U.S.
- From staff reports
Cranberry Class of 1965
- From staff reports
July 27, 1999
- From staff reports
Master Reilly's Family Martial Arts is moving out of the Cranberry Mall this week.
- From staff reports
Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.
- From staff reports
July 26, 1999
- From staff reports
