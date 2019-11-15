About People

AWARDED
- Dr. Dale Myers of Knox received the Academy of General Dentistry's Fellowship Award during a convocation ceremony in Connecticut. To receive the award, Myers completed more than 500 hours of continuing dental education, passed a written exam and held continuing membership with the AGD for more than 35 years. The Fellowship Award symbolizes excellence in the dental profession and a commitment to providing exceptional patient care. Myers, who graduated from University of Pittsburgh in 1978, has been practicing dentistry in Knox for 40 years. In addition to the AGD, he is a member of the American Dental Association, Pennsylvania Dental Association, and the 8th District Dental Society.