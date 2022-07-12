About People

WINNER — Madolyn Williams of Franklin won three first-place awards in an educational contest sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Thomas 1483, of Franklin. Williams entered and won in three categories — poetry, art and computer art. Her entries were sent on to a state-level competition, in which Williams earned first place in the computer art category. That entry has been sent on for judging by the national education contest committee. She is the daughter of Matthew and Leigh-Anne Williams of Franklin.
CROWNED — Mackenzie Buckel of Clintonville was crowned the 2022 Pure International Teen USA at a national pageant held in Columbus, Ohio. She is the daughter of Gary and Amanda Iorio Buckel of Clintonville and the granddaughter of Doug and Helen Iorio of Kennerdell. Buckel will compete at the Pure International Pageant next July in Orlando, Florida. She will attend Belmont University in Nashville in the fall and major in nursing.