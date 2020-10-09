RAISES FUNDS - Mary Leigh Courson, owner of Leigh's Cones in Emlenton, conducted a fundraiser over the past two weeks to benefit the Autism Tough Foundation. Courson raised more than $400 for the foundation, which helps families in Venango and Clarion counties provide items such as sensory bins, walkers and rocking chairs for children and adults with autism or other special needs.
