About People

Muriel McHenry

96TH BIRTHDAY - Muriel McHenry of Sligo will mark her 96th birthday on Leap Day, Feb. 29, although her family said she actually will be marking just her 24th birthday since Leap Day occurs just once every four years. McHenry, who is in good health, resides at Country Springs, a personal care facility in Clarion County. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 14691 Route 68, Sligo. Her family said she enjoys receiving mail, visitors and phone calls.

