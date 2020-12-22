About People

PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the Clarion University School of Business Administration in 2018. She resides in Oil City with her husband, Branden, and is the daughter of Kevin and Liz Roth, local business owners.
