About People

80TH BIRTHDAY - Mary Jane Dailey of Cochranton will mark her 80th birthday May 1. She attends Lupher Chapel United Methodist Church and is retired from Joy Manufacturing. She is the mother of four children and the grandmother of one granddaughter. Her family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion. Cards may be sent to Dailey at 885 Battles Road, Cochranton, 16314.
