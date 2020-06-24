BIRTHDAYS - The following residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays next month: Ivan Alabaugh, July 1; Marian Ames and Karen Moore, both on July 4; Doris Kilgore and Helen Young, both on July 5; Hazel Whitcomb and Jean Marino, both on July 7; Joyce Bandilli-Hoyle, July 9; Alice Brink, July 12; Donald Schupp, July 14; Leatrice Minnick, July 19; Carlton Williams, DeWayne Heller and DeWayne Greenlee, all on July 23; Lorraine Facini, July 27; and Susan Stiller, July 29. Cards may be sent to these residents, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin, 16323.
