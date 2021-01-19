About People

TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Alexis Ruckdeschel, grade 10: Ezekiel Causey, Alyssa Courson, Evelyn Ruckdeschel and Gavin Sanders, grade 11; and Zoe Etzel and Brooke Terwilliger, grade 12.
- From staff reports
Washington's Trail 1753 will host a free, one-hour webinar titled "The Venango Path - Then and Now" at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
- From staff reports
Mike and Sandy Anthony of West Sixth Street, Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Anna Herr Ausel of Kennerdell. The article was submitted by Craig Ausel.
- From staff reports
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
CLARION - Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee will not seek re-election to a fourth term.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - The average daily population at the Clarion County jail is at its lowest level in a decade.
- From staff reports
Clarion police officer will seek sheriff post
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
- From staff reports
David Lillam Strange, son of Heidi and George Strange III of Oil City, and Zoey Grace Hannah, daughter of Josiah and Lily Hannah of Franklin, will celebrate their first birthdays Sunday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths from the tri-county area.
Shingledecker seeks GOP nod for Clarion coroner
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
The Clarion County jail has reported its first case of the COVID-19 virus.
- From staff reports
State Rep. R. Lee James will offer veterans affairs outreach hours at his Seneca office, 3220 Route 257, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
Two requests to use city properties got different answers from Oil City Council at a meeting Thursday.
- From staff reports
Acting Clarion treasurer seeks election to post
- From staff reports
Bill and Carol Black of Cranberry will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Sunday.
- From staff reports
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey released the following statement regarding the House of Representatives impeachment of President Donald Trump:
- From staff reports
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with featured artist and Oil City native Randy Moorehead.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
Relay for Life teams of Venango County are participating in the American Cancer Society's 2021 Daffodil Days.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have approved a collective bargaining agreement between the county and the United Mine Workers union, which represents the county's 11 probation officers and employees.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported an increase of 141 cases in Forest County.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - Oil Creek Titusville Lines Inc. received a $140,000 grant for rail freight improvements, according to a joint news release from state Reps. R. Lee James and Kathy Rapp.
- From staff reports
West Forest students in Tionesta have a new principal.
- From staff reports
Congressman Glenn Thompson voted against President Donald Trump's impeachment Wednesday in the U.S. House.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area for the second consecutive day.
- From staff reports
Dean's list
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County commissioners talked about broadband expansion in the county during the panel's monthly meeting Tuesday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
New construction for 2020 jumped more than $1 million from the previous year in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
Today marks the 10th annual Kate Newman Day in Oil City that honors a woman who always loved her hometown and whose legacy lives on four and one-half years after her death.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
KNOX - Keystone School District Superintendent Shawn Algoe will step down from his position, effective Jan. 29.
- From staff reports
James assigned to House committees
99TH BIRTHDAY - Elizabeth Neely, formerly of Knox, will mark her 99th birthday Saturday. She is a member of the Eastern Star and attended Edenburg Presbyterian Church. Cards may be sent to her in care of The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 7A, Franklin.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
Oil City School District students in Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and attend remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the district's hybrid learning model resumes Tuesday, Jan. 19.
