93RD BIRTHDAY - Lucille McCool, a resident at The Caring Place in Franklin, will mark her 93rd birthday Tuesday, July 7. She was married to the late Donald McCool, and she is the mother of Connie (Gary) Moore of Tucson, Arizona; Carol (Roland) McCamey of Franklin; and Don (Lori) McCool of Franklin. She attended Grace United Methodist Church in Rocky Grove for many years. Birthday cards and messages may be sent to her at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin.
