LOCAL TEAM - An Oil City resident added a bit of information about a Feb. 10 Out of the Archives article that showed a photograph of an Oil City men's baseball team from the mid 1940s. The manager of the team was George "Pop" Reeves. The team, wearing shirts with Oil City A C lettered on them, was sponsored by the Crawford Funeral Home on the city's North Side.
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Area schools delay due to weather
- Gov. Wolf vetoes Polk bill
- Oil City couple charged for 'unlivable' conditions in home
- Megan's Law arrest
- Polk man charged
- Man facing 15 felony charges in 3 Venango cases
- Clash of powers: Oilers will host LaVerde's Ohio champs
- 'He has no clue what goes on there'
- House fire breaks out in Reno
- Oil City student charged with assault
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21