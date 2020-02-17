LOCAL TEAM - An Oil City resident added a bit of information about a Feb. 10 Out of the Archives article that showed a photograph of an Oil City men's baseball team from the mid 1940s. The manager of the team was George "Pop" Reeves. The team, wearing shirts with Oil City A C lettered on them, was sponsored by the Crawford Funeral Home on the city's North Side.

