About People

Ailene Mortimer Milliren

90TH BIRTHDAY - A 90th birthday celebration for Ailene Mortimer Milliren was held recently at the barn at the Fox Farm near Rimersburg by her children and attended by her extended family. Mrs. Milliren was born near West Freedom in Perry Township on March 14, 1930, the daughter of Lawson and Lois Conner Barger. At a young age, her family moved to the Rimersburg area where she has been a resident ever since. She married William Mortimer in 1950, and he died in a car accident in 1959. She was then married to Edward Milliren from 1964 until his death in 2012.

