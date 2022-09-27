About People

90TH BIRTHDAY — Larry Weaver, a former area resident, will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday, Oct. 3. Weaver, whose father owned a filling station in Hasson Heights, was raised in Oil City. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and was married to the late Dorrie Hicks. Cards may be sent to him at P.O. Box 103, Alden, New York, 14004.
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in October. They include: Dorothy Whitehill, Oct. 2; Carol Grove, Oct. 10; Anne Andres, Oct. 14; Norma Sanford, Oct. 15; and Donald Rodgers, Oct. 17. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.