About People

HONORED — Wendell Schwab of Venus has been named grand marshal of the 2022 Mayfest parade. Schwab was born in 1930 and has lived his entire life on the family farm in Venus. A graduate of Shippenville High School, he served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He and his wife Dottie are the parents of six children; they have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with another on the way. Schwab drove a coal truck in his early years then became a full-time dairy farmer. Schwab’s hobbies include restoring old tractors. Many area residents have seen him pulling with his 1937 John Deere “Johnathon” at Wolf’s Corners or driving it in the Mayfest parade, where he has received multiple trophies. The 31st annual Mayfest will be held May 27-28 in Fryburg. The parade, with the theme of “Heroes Among Us,” is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
AWARDED — Jennifer Poulsen, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Farmers National Bank of Emlenton won the Champion for Women Award from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association. Poulsen’s award was announced Monday during the Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Awards ceremony in Hershey.