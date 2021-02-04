About People

ANNIVERSARY - Ed and Doris Wheeling of Chapmanville will mark their 68th wedding anniversary Sunday. Cards may be sent to the couple at 9209 Fauncetown Rd., Titusville, 16354.
From staff reports
-
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
From staff reports
-
Chief deputy sheriff will seek Forest sheriff nod
From staff reports
-
The Welker & Maxwell Store at 2 E. First St. in Oil City was built in 1889, and the three-story brick building offered a wide range of merchandise until the store closed in 1984.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners presented updates on vaccine distribution in the county and broadband access at their meeting Wednesday.
From staff reports
-
BUTLER - Butler Health System said it continues to deploy vaccine clinics, including in Clarion, and that appointments are limited by doses received from the state Department of Health:
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday voted to approve a $25,000 allotment and $2,000 for vehicle insurance for the Reno Volunteer Fire Department.
From staff reports
-
Republican state lawmakers from the area aren't happy with Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that starts July 1.
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's December unemployment rate - for the most part - broke its downward trend as percentages in both Clarion and Venango counties rose.
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended the Jan. 27 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
From staff reports
-
Some upcoming events have been canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Career Center will hold a virtual career and technical open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today via Zoom meetings.
From staff reports
-
103rd BIRTHDAY - Mary Pagliari of Rimersburg celebrated her 103rd birthday on Thursday, Jan. 21, with staff and family at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After graduation from Union High School in 1936, she worked as a bookkeeper for Frank Fuhrer's clothing store in East Brady.
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. today to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.
From staff reports
-
Butch and Joanne Kapp of Shippenville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
From staff reports
-
From staff reports
-
The following students in Christian Life Academy were named to honors lists for the second grading period:
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County has launched a new page on its website dedicated to listing places in Venango County where the coronavirus vaccine will be publicly available as well as other relevant information related to the vaccine.
From staff reports
-
From staff reports
-
WARREN - Allegheny National Forest all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) permits are now available. Permits are valid through the end of the calendar year.
From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clarion County Community Foundation.
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Monday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
From staff reports
-
Clarion County officials and Clarion Hospital have expanded their collaboration on local vaccine distribution by adding a phone number (814-297-7820) designed only to assist eligible community members in getting scheduled for the vaccine when available, according to a press release from the county.
From staff reports
-
The Oil City Main Street Program and Pennsylvania Downtown Center have joined forces to encourage people to support small businesses with the launch of February's "No Place Like Local" campaign.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
MARIENVILLE - Since Marienville and snowmobiles have been synonymous for more than 50 years, it was no surprise when dozens of enthusiasts turned up at Ray's Hot Spot on Saturday.
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals' personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.
From staff reports
-
Venango Democrats to meet
From staff reports
-
To ensure transparency of economic aid programs, the U.S. Small Business Administration released data summarizing Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals made through Jan. 24.
From staff reports
-
The Franklin Fine Arts Council will sponsor its annual Franklin On Ice on Saturday, Feb. 6.
NEW YORK (AP) - Declaring "God is on your side," a Roman Catholic cardinal, an archbishop and six other U.S. bishops issued a statement earlier this week expressing support for LGBT youths and denouncing the bullying often directed at them.
By STEVE HENRY
-
January is almost over but hopefully people realized that it was the Sanctity of Life Month.
From staff reports
-
Pennsylvania American Water is urging homeowners to get "Winter Wise" this season by winterizing their homes. Freezing temperatures can damage plumbing inside and outside of the home and result in a loss of pressure or service.
From staff reports
-
SALEM TOWNSHIP - The Foxburg Ice Fishing Tournament originally scheduled for Saturday at Kahle Lake in Salem Township has been moved to Feb. 13.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion High School remained in a modified lockdown Friday after it was discovered several students' Google accounts had been hacked.
From staff reports
-
Franklin church offers grief programs
From staff reports
-
ERIE -National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment charges, which decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $1.17, from $70.35 to $69.18.
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
From staff reports
-
CLARION -U.S. News & World Report considers Clarion University among the nation's best in five online rankings:
From staff reports
-
Dean's list
