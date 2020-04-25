WINNER - Nick Howard of Venus, a junior accounting major at Clarion University, won $500 in the annual State System Startup Challenge. The finals of the competition, formerly known as the Business Plan Competition, were held Wednesday via the Zoom platform. As part of the competition, students are able to submit plans to launch or grow their own business. Howard submitted his business model for Nick's Buffalo Chicken Dip. He placed fifth and plans to use his award as seed money for his business.
