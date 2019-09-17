CELEBRATING - Grace Wilkinson, a former resident of New Bethlehem and Oil City, will celebrate her 102nd birthday Sept. 23. She and her late husband, Clarence "Shorty" Wilkinson, a state Game Commission employee who raised pheasants for the agency, lived in the New Bethlehem area where they raised two daughters, Sallie and Linda. She previously worked at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria and was an avid gardener and quilt maker. Cards may be sent to her at Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 1293 Grandview Road, Oil City.